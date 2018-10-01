Daniel Bryan supports his wife
I am proud of how strong my wife is. After accidentally injuring Liv Morgan last week, the first time Bri’s ever hurt another performer, she’s been subject to a constant barrage of social media attacks. Almost every wrestler has accidentally hurt someone…
but rarely do you see this kind of hate when it happens. For example,
I concussed Randy Orton in 2012 after hitting him with what was supposed to be a chair to the back. Unfortunately part of the side hit him in the back of the head, and he was forced to miss a PPV…
In 2009 in our last match against each other, I concussed Nigel McGuinness after doing a dive into him in the crowd, where his head hit the floor. And there are others…
As for the Yes kicks, two weeks ago I accidentally kicked Andrade directly in the head due to a miscommunication on my part. I feel fortunate that he was ok, because there are few feelings worse than hurting someone…
Despite all of that, never did I receive the backlash Bri did this week. With all the negative things said about my wife, nobody was harder on her than she was on herself…
Thank you to the many people who reached out to support her, both publicly and privately. We all wish Liv Morgan a speedy recovery. #EndCyberbullying
Bryan’s last three admissions of injuring another talent: 2009, 2012, 2018. Bries last three+ potentially career-ending mistakes (on herself also): Last two months. Look, it’s not cyber bullying to criticise and I get his stance to protect his wife but sooner or later, Brie is going to hurt herself or someone else more seriously (we don’t know the extent of Liv’s absence yet either). Daniel Bryans style is high risk and fast paced, or at least it was moreso pre-concussion and he had years of practice and week in and week out performed. Brie is trying to do the same as a part-timer having not wrestled for how long? It’s not about saying she accidentally did it, or that fans are hurting her feelings for having an opinion, the only question is; should she be wrestling a style she’s not spending enough time perfecting for the safety of herself and others? And given her schedule and other commitments, the answer is frankly, No.
Yep I agree. I even said sum things on here but I most def wasn’t tryin to bully anyone. It’s just a simple observation, more of a fact actually. If they keep putting her in there something a lot worse will happen. Unless she does some serious fine tuning to her “sports entertaining”
Totally agree with you Dave. I’m sure there are folks out there who have sent death threats and what have you which is just too far, no need for that at all but people definitely have a right to criticize, especially when someone’s life could be seriously altered by your reckless actions.