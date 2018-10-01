Daniel Bryan supports his wife

I am proud of how strong my wife is. After accidentally injuring Liv Morgan last week, the first time Bri’s ever hurt another performer, she’s been subject to a constant barrage of social media attacks. Almost every wrestler has accidentally hurt someone… — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 1, 2018

but rarely do you see this kind of hate when it happens. For example,

I concussed Randy Orton in 2012 after hitting him with what was supposed to be a chair to the back. Unfortunately part of the side hit him in the back of the head, and he was forced to miss a PPV… — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 1, 2018

In 2009 in our last match against each other, I concussed Nigel McGuinness after doing a dive into him in the crowd, where his head hit the floor. And there are others… — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 1, 2018

As for the Yes kicks, two weeks ago I accidentally kicked Andrade directly in the head due to a miscommunication on my part. I feel fortunate that he was ok, because there are few feelings worse than hurting someone… — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 1, 2018

Despite all of that, never did I receive the backlash Bri did this week. With all the negative things said about my wife, nobody was harder on her than she was on herself… — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 1, 2018

Thank you to the many people who reached out to support her, both publicly and privately. We all wish Liv Morgan a speedy recovery. #EndCyberbullying — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 1, 2018





