Daniel Bryan supports his wife

Oct 1, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck


3 Responses

  1. dave says:
    October 1, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Bryan’s last three admissions of injuring another talent: 2009, 2012, 2018. Bries last three+ potentially career-ending mistakes (on herself also): Last two months. Look, it’s not cyber bullying to criticise and I get his stance to protect his wife but sooner or later, Brie is going to hurt herself or someone else more seriously (we don’t know the extent of Liv’s absence yet either). Daniel Bryans style is high risk and fast paced, or at least it was moreso pre-concussion and he had years of practice and week in and week out performed. Brie is trying to do the same as a part-timer having not wrestled for how long? It’s not about saying she accidentally did it, or that fans are hurting her feelings for having an opinion, the only question is; should she be wrestling a style she’s not spending enough time perfecting for the safety of herself and others? And given her schedule and other commitments, the answer is frankly, No.

  2. Wrasslin420 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Yep I agree. I even said sum things on here but I most def wasn’t tryin to bully anyone. It’s just a simple observation, more of a fact actually. If they keep putting her in there something a lot worse will happen. Unless she does some serious fine tuning to her “sports entertaining”

  3. Kyle Christie says:
    October 1, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Totally agree with you Dave. I’m sure there are folks out there who have sent death threats and what have you which is just too far, no need for that at all but people definitely have a right to criticize, especially when someone’s life could be seriously altered by your reckless actions.

