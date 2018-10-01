Cody Rhodes Goes Off on Juice Robinson, Juice issues apology

Oct 1, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I said something couple of days ago, that I actually want to clarify right now,” Juice explained. “I said that I was the ‘American Dream’, and I feel like I shouldn’t have to say this, but I’m going to say this, because I want to apologize to the Rhodes family. I want to apologize to anybody that I offended.

“I did not mean that I was the ‘American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes. I did not mean that. There was only one ‘American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes. There will always ever be one ‘American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes, I know that. I loved that guy so much, and I respect him so much. I did not mean any disrespect when I said (that).

“What I should have said, what I meant was that I’m living my American dream. This is the American dream for me to get here, my version of that. I’m not Dusty Rhodes, nor am I trying to be. But I looked up to him, and if a little bit of him has rubbed off to me, I’m better for it. So I want to apologize, especially to Dustin Rhodes; I don’t know if he took offense to that, but somebody told me he might have. So I apologize.”

