Charlotte Flair on her late brother Reid: “he’s my drive for everything”

“Maybe I get a little bit depressed, if my routine is off just because I’m not doing the typical things that keep my mind on track or keeps me, I guess, focused. What I find is when I am off of my routine or when I do have down time, I find it very hard to still cope with losing my brother. Even though that’s been five years, I don’t know if that’s something I’ve never dealt with because I went back to work a week later. So, that’s why, maybe, I don’t like down time because I just can’t emotionally deal with it. I know that sounds terrible; but, he’s my drive for everything.”

source: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

