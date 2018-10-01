Charlotte Flair on her late brother Reid: “he’s my drive for everything”

Oct 1, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Maybe I get a little bit depressed, if my routine is off just because I’m not doing the typical things that keep my mind on track or keeps me, I guess, focused. What I find is when I am off of my routine or when I do have down time, I find it very hard to still cope with losing my brother. Even though that’s been five years, I don’t know if that’s something I’ve never dealt with because I went back to work a week later. So, that’s why, maybe, I don’t like down time because I just can’t emotionally deal with it. I know that sounds terrible; but, he’s my drive for everything.”

source: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

(Visited 1 times, 54 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal