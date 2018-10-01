Booker T says he has one more match in him

“Well, I’ll tell you right now, man, if WWE was to call me and say, ‘Hey Book, we want you to do a match with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin,’ I’d do it! I’d do that in a heartbeat! I’ve scratched every itch I’ve ever had in the pro wrestling business as far as working goes, but I want to have one more match at Reality Of Wrestling. My students, the guys that I mentor, the guys that I coach, these guys, they’ve got to know that their mentor, their sensei, can still go out there and still do it. Hey, I’m still the boss and I have to go out there and show these guys that I’m still the boss! It’s very important for me to do it, but only here at Reality Of Wrestling. As well as my son. He’s eight years old and he asked me just last week, he goes, ‘Dad, what was it like when you were wrestling?’ I had to show him some old YouTube and he goes, ‘Man, you were good! I wish I could have seen you.’ Do you know what I mean? Let me show my son that dad can still go out there and hold his own a little bit, so that’s important as well.”

source: The Steve Austin Show (and Wrestling Inc.





