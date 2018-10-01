AS I SEE IT 10/1: A Super Showdown, getting up at 5 am, and helping for the Holidays

So this Saturday is the WWE Super-Showdown PPV from Australia…at 5:00 am. The very people who are used to being up at all hours to watch wrestling events…aren’t exactly the target audience for WWE Super Showdown, but New Japan fans. So why should we get excited, stay in on a Friday night, and get up with an industrial sized coffee to watch this?

OK…the Undertaker and HHH, for the last time…the very last time…we mean it. Well, until the Saudi sheiks decide they want to see it again for tens of millions of doll…er, reasons. Since HHH is being seconded by Shawn Michaels, there have been a lot of rumors than HBK may FINALLY work his first match since his retirement…for those millions of reasons I just mentioned… at WWE Crown Jewel. The contrast of born-again Shawn Michaels taking a ton of money from fundamentalist Saudis makes for all sorts of interesting moral dilemmas.

AJ Styles-Samoa Joe in a no DQ title match…OK. But do I really want to get up at 5:00 am on a Saturday (realistically, probably more like 7:00 to 8:00 am for their match, but you get the point)? I love these two to death, but figure they will find some sort of out to get around the no DQ stip.

Ronda Rousey and The Bellas vs. Riott Squad? Personally, I wouldn’t get up at 2:00 pm to see the Bellas. Only interesting thing might be if Ruby Riott goes full blown Bruiser Brody shoot on Botch…er, Nikki… Bella after the last Bella botchfest. Given that Riott wants to keep her job, the chances for that are probably slim and none.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (Flair)…Since this is Australia, and fans are notoriously rowdy. WWE trying to sign sanitize on behalf of Charlotte isn’t going to work. Fans being aware that this has been going on might decide to get creative (you know, a mark sign and a marker stuck in a boot to use on the back…). Or we could have another

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan…I’d love to see the match, and figure there’s an outside shot that WWE might give Bryan the win in order to get some viewers on Smackdown (WWE could really use some these days).

Now…with today being October 1 ,we turn the page to the last months of 2018.

Amazon, eBay, and everywhere else in the retail cyber-universe have started marketing for Christmas. Your neighborhood mega-store will soon be killing lots of trees to print advertisements to sell you and I all sorts of Holiday goodies (if there are any left after killing them for Halloween). Christmas themed TV advertising shows (forget plain old ads) are already running on QVC, HSN, and a dozen other shopping channels. Hallmark Channel will be shortly plugging their unending Christmas movie marathons (and yes, most people will eventually want to sneak in a watching of Die Hard inbetween). People are even now mauling each other at stores, or click and type to get the newest iThing… or even something for their kids.

But in keeping with the actual spirit of the seasons… the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and lots and lots of Toys for Tots drives, as well as events benefiting other charities.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for TWENTY YEARS) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 13 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

Seventeen events have been officially announced so far, with others agreed to but yet to be announced:

* Tri City Wrestling presents the fourth annual Cassidy Christie Memorial Cup event on October 5 in Bay City, MI. All proceeds will benefit the Cassidy Christie Memorial Scholarship Fund.

* Appalachian Mountain Wrestling will do their annual toy collection for the underprivileged children of Boone County at both their November 3 at Knox County Middle School, Barbourville, KY; and Miller Family Fun Center, Hazard, KY on November 10 Holiday Tour show

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will hold the first of their 2 annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive shows on November 3 in Columbus, IN.

* Live Pro Wrestling returns to Renfrew, ON on November 3 in a taping for Yourtv Ottawa Valley, non-perishable food and money are being collected for the Renfrew Food Bank.

* PWX Wrestling will hold Headlock 4 Hospitals on November 9 in Shelby, NC to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock for Hunger event on November 11 at The Wex, 1320 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI. The event benefits local Cadillac service agency Shepard’s Table. The promotion and its talent collect food for two months prior to the event for donation.

* Brew City Wrestling holds its annual Headlock on Hunger show on November 17 at the Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Road, Waukesha, WI.

* All Pro Wrestling and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada will again hold Headlock on Hunger on November 17 at the Edward C Reed High School, Sparks, NV. Last year, they EXCEEDED their goal of enough collected for TEN THOUSAND MEALS.

* AWC Wrestling will hold their annual Toys for Tots benefit on November 17 in Morganton, NC.

* NOVA Pro Wrestling will again help the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 23 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will hold the second of their two annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive shows on December 1 in Columbus, IN

* United Wrestling Coalition will hold their TWENTIETH ANNUAL Toys for Tots show on December 1 in Wrightstown, NJ.

* MCW Pro Wrestling holds its annual Toys for Tots show on December 1 in Joppa, MD.

* ECWA Pro Wrestling has scheduled its annual Toys for Tots show on December 1 at Asbury United Methodist Church, New Castle, DE

* Ontario’s Crossfire Wrestling will hold its annual Jingle Bell Brawl on December 2. In past years these events have benefited the Niagara Children’s Foundation.

* Harley Race’s World League Wrestling will again present their December holiday show (date TBA) in Troy. MO to raise monetary donations for its local community food pantry, The Bread For Life Food Pantry, that helps those in need in their local community in Lincoln County.

Until next time….

