WWE NXT Live Event Results – September 29, 2018 – Fort Pierce, Florida

1. Cezar Bononi (w/Adrian Jaoude) defeated Big Boa

2. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir (w/Shayna Baszler) defeated MJ Jenkins and Taynara Conti

3. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Dan Matha

4. Mixed Tag Team Match

Lacey Lane and Raul Mendoza defeated Vanessa Borne and Kona Reeves

5. Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jeet Rama and The Street Profits defeated Luke Menzies, Rinku Singh, and Saurav Gurjar

7. Mia Yim defeated Aliyah

8. EC3 and Ricochet defeated Lars Sullivan and The Velveteen Dream

