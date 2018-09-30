Stardom “Grand Champion Carnival 2018” Results – September 30, 2018 – Nagoya, Japan
Afternoon Show:
1. Three-Way Match
Shiki Shibusawa defeated Leo Onozaki and AZM
2. Hazuki and Kelly Klein defeated Rachael Ellering and Kimber Lee
3. Future of Stardom Championship Match
Starlight Kid (c) defeated Hanan
4. SHIMMER Championship Match
Nicole Savoy (c) defeated Konami
5. Utami Hayashishita defeated Jamie Hayter
6. Artist of Stardom Championship Match
Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, and Tam Nakano defeated J.A.N. (Jungle Kyona, Natsuko Tora, and Kaori Yoneyama) (c)
7. World of Stardom Championship/Wonder of Stardom Championship Match
Kagetsu (c) vs. Momo Watanabe (c) (Double Knockout)
—
Evening Show:
1. Starlight Kid and Hanan defeated Kaori Yoneyama and Leo Onozaki
2. Rachael Ellering and Kelly Klein defeated Tam Nakano and Shiki Shibusawa
3. Flag and Mask Match
Oedo Tai (Hazuki and Natsu Sumire) defeated Queen’s Quest (AZM and Konami)
4. Momo Watanabe and Utami Hayashishita defeated Kimber Lee and Jamie Hayter
5. World of Stardom Championship Match
Kagetsu (c) defeated Nicole Savoy
6. Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match
J.A.N. (Jungle Kyona and Natsuko Tora) defeated Mayu Iwatani and Saki Kashima (c)