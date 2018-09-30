Royal Rumble 2019 tickets on sale next month

Tickets for the 2019 Royal Rumble will go on sale on Friday, October 12 at Ticketmaster.com. The date was announced by Daniel Bryan when he visited the Arizona Diamondbacks a few days ago to throw the first pitch.

The Royal Rumble will take place at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, January 27, 2019. After a very successful Rumble at the Alamodome in 2017 where over 50,000 people showed up, WWE will be once again hosting the Rumble in a stadium, this time at the home of the Diamondbacks MLB team.

Chase Field, which was constructed 20 years ago for $354 million, sits just under 49,000 fans and has a retractable roof. With additional floor seats, the attendance will probably be a bit more for the Rumble. This will be the first-ever WWE event held at that particular location.

