PROGRESS Chapter 76: Hello Wembley! Results – September 30, 2018 – London, England
Pre Show Battle Royal
Chuck Mambo won
1. Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) defeated Matt Riddle (17:16)
-This match marked the end of Riddle’s independent commitments.
2. PROGRESS Women’s Championship – Three-Way Dance
Jinny (w/Nina Samuels, Charlie Morgan, and Chakara) defeated Toni Storm and Millie McKenzie
3. PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match
Trent Seven defeated Doug Williams (c)
4. No Disqualification Match
Jimmy Havoc defeated Paul Robinson
5. PROGRESS Tag Team Championship – Thunderbastard Match
Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) defeated Bandido and Flamita (c), Chris Brookes and Timothy Thatcher, Connor Mills and Maverick Mayhew, David Starr and Jack Sexsmith, Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson), The 198 (Morgan Webster and Wild Boar), and The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne and Los Federales Santos Jr.)
6. Special Attraction Match
Pete Dunne defeated Ilja Dragunov
7. Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match
Eddie Dennis defeated Mark Andrews
8. PROGRESS World Championship Match
WALTER (c) defeated Tyler Bate