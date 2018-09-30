PROGRESS Chapter 76: Hello Wembley! Results – September 30, 2018 – London, England

Pre Show Battle Royal

Chuck Mambo won

—

1. Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) defeated Matt Riddle (17:16)

-This match marked the end of Riddle’s independent commitments.

2. PROGRESS Women’s Championship – Three-Way Dance

Jinny (w/Nina Samuels, Charlie Morgan, and Chakara) defeated Toni Storm and Millie McKenzie

3. PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match

Trent Seven defeated Doug Williams (c)

4. No Disqualification Match

Jimmy Havoc defeated Paul Robinson

5. PROGRESS Tag Team Championship – Thunderbastard Match

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) defeated Bandido and Flamita (c), Chris Brookes and Timothy Thatcher, Connor Mills and Maverick Mayhew, David Starr and Jack Sexsmith, Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson), The 198 (Morgan Webster and Wild Boar), and The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne and Los Federales Santos Jr.)

6. Special Attraction Match

Pete Dunne defeated Ilja Dragunov

7. Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match

Eddie Dennis defeated Mark Andrews

8. PROGRESS World Championship Match

WALTER (c) defeated Tyler Bate

