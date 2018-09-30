“Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase “Priceless” Collection Coming to WWE Network

WWE Network News reports the following content listing for the “Million-Dollar Man: Priceless” WWE Network Collection, which will debut this Monday on the streaming service…

This Is More Like It (Interview): Ted DiBiase shares some priceless insight into his days prior to being known the world over as the Million Dollar Man.

WWE @ MSG 12/17/1979 – An Early Encounter: Before the Million Dollar Man or the reign of Hulkamania, Ted DiBiase would take to the ring to battle Hulk Hogan at Madison Square Garden.

Georgia Championship Wrestling 02/05/1984 – Wrestling Heritage: Two historic wrestling heritages collide when a young Ted DiBiase faces off against the legendary Jack Brisco.

Mid-South Wrestling 12/03/1984 – Maggie’s Back in Town: Ted DiBiase relies on a secret weapon to help him and Hercules Hernandez steal the Mid-South Tag Team Titles from The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

Mid-South Wrestling 12/17/1985 – King Rat Gets : With his tactics earning him the moniker of ‘King Rat’ in Mid-South Wrestling, Ted DiBiase takes to the ring to battle Brad Armstrong.

Mid-South Wrestling 05/30/1986 – Against The Blade Runner: Prior to his battles with The Ultimate Warrior in WWE, Ted DiBiase takes on Blade Runner Rock during their time in Mid-South Wrestling.

The Million Dollar Man Was Born (Interview): Ted DiBiase comments on his transition from the territories to his days of wealth and power competing in WWE.

WWE 1987 – Everybody’s Got a Price: In this series of memorable vignettes, Ted DiBiase shows the WWE Universe why everbody’s got a price for the Million Dollar Man.

Superstars of Wrestling 08/15/1987 – A Rich Debut: Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Man persona make his in-ring debut in this one-on-one bout against Jerry Allen.

Superstars of Wrestling 11/14/1987 – Nice Try, Kid: The Million Dollar Man resorts to some cheap tactics when he offers a young fan a chance to earn some big money.

WWE 12/10/1987 – Houston, We Have a Problem!: With Andre the Giant in his corner, Ted DiBiase challenges Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship in this bout from Houston, TX.

WWE 1988 – A Million Dollar Claim: In an effort to put the WWE Championship around his waist, Ted DiBiase makes an offer to purchase the WWE Title from an enormous challenger.

The Main Event 02/05/1988 – Money Talks: Ted DiBiase shows the WWE Universe why even Andre the Giant has a price for the Million Dollar Man in this memorable bout.

Everybody’s Jealous (Interview): Ted DiBiase recalls his attempts to purchase the WWE Championship and the tournament that took place at WrestleMania IV as result.

WrestleMania IV – For the Richest Prize in WWE: The tournament to crown a new WWE Champion concludes with Ted DiBiase going one-on-one with Macho Man Randy Savage.

SummerSlam 1988 – Wealth and Power: The Mega Bucks of Ted DiBiase and Andre the Giant battle the Mega Powers of Macho Man Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan.

Superstars of Wrestling 03/04/1989 – Buying Success: Frustrations over failing to capture the WWE Title leads Ted DiBiase to purchase a championship designed for the Million Dollar Man.

The Finest Championship (Interview): Ted DiBiase gives his two cents on what led to the creation of a championship worthy of the Million Dollar Man’s value.

WrestleMania VI – In the Muck of Avarice: Ted DiBiase shows what truly counts when he defends the Million Dollar Championship against Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts.

Wrestling Summit 04/13/1990 – The Ultimate Cost: In this classic battle from Japan, Ted DiBiase takes to the ring to go one-on-one with The Ultimate Warrior.

Prime Time Wrestling 05/14/1990 – Seasoned Vet and a Young Rocker: Ted DiBiase puts his veteran knowledge to the test against a future main eventer in this battle against a young Shawn Michaels.

SummerSlam 1990 – Stealing Sapphire: Ted DiBiase disrupts a match between Dusty Rhodes and Macho King Randy Savage by taking a treasured gem.

Superstars of Wrestling 11/03/1990 – On Dream Street: The rivalry between Ted DiBiase and Dusty Rhodes escalates when the Million Dollar Man battles The American Dream.

Survivor Series 1990 – Big Money, Bigger Dream: Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team takes on Dusty Rhodes’ Dream Team in a Survivor Series Elimination Match.

Left Rhodes Family in the Dust (Interview): Ted DiBiase revisits his rivalry with Dusty Rhodes, and his impending fallout with his former associate, Virgil.

Prime Time Wrestling 11/24/1991 – Former Employee: After years of serving Ted DiBiase, Virgil looks to get some payback on his former employer, the Million Dollar Man.

WWE @ MSG 12/29/1991 – Reaching a Deal: Ted DiBiase looks to extend his wealth by challenging Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship in this classic contest.

Wrestling Challenge 11/01/1992 – Caught in a Natural Disaster: Ted DiBiase and I.R.S. go for gold when Money Inc. challenges The Natural Disasters for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

SummerSlam 1993 – Paying the Price: The in-ring career of Ted DiBiase comes to an when the Million Dollar Man takes on Razor Ramon.

Simply Priceless (Interview): Ted DiBiase relives his time managing the Superstars of WWE’s New Generation before taking his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.





(Visited 1 times, 28 visits today)