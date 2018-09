Maria Kanellis has been cleared to return to the ring.

After suffering a broken wrist last month while training for a return to the ring, Maria revealed on her podcast (Mike and Maria in Wonderland, which she co-hosts with her husband, Mike Kanellis), that her doctor cleared her on Wednesday to “come back to the WWE.”

Maria then shows off her healed wrist and says, “I will be back.”

Mike adds, “Who knows when.”





