Lita discusses how she found out she’d be wrestling at Evolution

In an interview with British-based The Sun tabloid newspaper, WWE Hall of Famer Lita said that she found out she’s wrestling Mickie James at the Evolution pay-per-view when everyone else found out on television.

The former WWE Women’s champion recounted how they were told earlier that there would be an all-women pay-per-view and she was asked if she’d be interested in participating somehow. Lita replied that she would be down for it but she was never told if she would be doing commentary, just showing up, or something else.

“And then I found out when you all did that Mickie James would be my opponent and I would not just be a part of Evolution but I’d actually be in the ring,” Lita said. “That’s when you just hold your breath and go with it. I didn’t speak with Mickie instantly. The next day after the announcement I was like ‘is that real?’ I had to let it sink in and process it. And the next morning I was like ‘I’ve got this, this is going to be rad’. That’s when I was on the phone to Mickie.”

Trish Stratus is the only other WWE legend confirmed for the show so far and she will be wrestling Alexa Bliss. Evolution takes place on October 28.

