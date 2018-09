Jeff Cobb arrives in Ring of Honor

Following last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, there was a title change at tonight’s ROH TV tapings. PWInsider reports that Jeff Cobb defeated Punishment Martinez to win the ROH television title at tonight’s TV taping in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight at the Orleans Arena. Cobb is reportedly looking to focus on ROH & NJPW bookings in 2019.





