Booker T Calls Out Ahmed Johnson

In a recent episode of Booker T’s Heated Conversations podcast (via Wrestlezone), Booker T called out Ahmed Johnson and spoke about their history together.

He said: “You know me man. I don’t like to call people out. I’m not the type to say, ‘Hey man, step up.’ I’m passive. I’m laid back, you know what I mean? But, right now, I feel like I’ve got to call this guy out. You know I don’t care. I called out Corey Graves. I called out The Green Ranger and I’ve got to call out one more person: Ahmed Johnson. The thing is his names is not even Ahmed Johnson. His name is Tony Norris, so let’s get that straight. This guy that I’ve been listening to on the airwaves and he’s always got something to say about Booker T. I’ve got something to say about Ahmed Johnson here today on Heated Conversations….I’m challenging you to something I know you can win, a pie eating contest. Aw, hell we’ll walk around a block; but, not to a fight or anything like that. I’ve made it formal right here on my show. If Ahmed Johnson is willing to take me on in a pie eating contest or a gingerly walk around the block. We could do this. We can call Ahmed Johnson out to a one-on-one in Reality of Wrestling and settle the score once and for all. Put the baby and the kids to bed, finally. I don’t even know what beef we got. This is the story. I’ve got to tell it here. I remember back in the day we were in wrestling school. We trained at the same wrestling school; but, he came in at the tail end of the training because school closed down what not and they moved the wrestling school to the hood and that didn’t last too long. We were in this palatial plush environment when we first started out….in Southwest Houston, nice building. We had televisions hooked up. We had VCRs where we could watch ourselves. We had cameras. We had another side where we could just roll and what not….they were doing it big. It was awesome for us to get the start like that. Ahmed Johnson, he came in at the tail end – Tony Norris – let’s not even call him Ahmed Johnson ’cause WWE still owns that name. One day we were practicing and you know me, I’m quick, I’m agile, mobile, versatile, sometimes hostile; but, not at this point. I’m going over leapfrogs. I’m going over tackles, lockdowns, wristlocks, arm bars, all the basic tools that one wrestler would need to make it to the top….I’ve got Ahmed Johnson and I’m tying him up like a pretzel. I’m running around and running circles around him. You know what they say? Beating a man from pillar to post; but, that was just regular stuff. We just having fun and Ahmed Johnson, he wanted to work on some of his moves and those moves happen to be power slams, power bombs, you know what I mean? He was 300 pounds and I go, Ahmed, Tony, ‘Hey man, we’re practicing. We don’t want to do power bombs and stuff like that because somebody can get hurt. You don’t practice stuff like that.’ You do that when the green light is on, when you ready to go. And he goes, ‘Man, I want to practice my stuff and I want to practice it now.’ I’m going, ‘Man, you ain’t practicing this now and if you’ve got a problem with it, we can settle it after practice outside.’ I say, ‘I tell you what, I’ll be waiting for you outside.’ I’m a young svelte 26 years old and I’m mean and frustrated. After practice he walks out and everything kind of subsided and went away and apologized and everything; but, I think that’s the beef that Ahmed has against me after all these years because he calls me a sell out. I hate a man that calls me a sell out. Only with him. There again, I’m an easy man to find…..pie eating contest, gingerly walk around the block, or we can settle it in the ring. I’m going to post some pictures of me later and I challenge Ahmed Johnson to post one of himself.”





(Visited 1 times, 270 visits today)