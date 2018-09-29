WWE NXT Live Event Results – September 28, 2018 – Casselberry, Florida *Contains WWE UK TV Spoilers*

1. #1 Contender’s (NXT United Kingdom Women’s Championship) Battle Royal

Jessie Elaban defeated Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Deonna Purrazzo, Io Shirai, Jessamyn Duke, Kavita Devi, Lacey Evans, Lacey Lane, Marina Shafir, MJ Jenkins, Nikki Cross, Reina Gonzalez, Taynara Conti, Vanessa Borne, and Xia Li

2. Tony Nese defeated Stacey Ervin Jr.

3. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar

4. Cezar Bononi (w/Adrian Jaoude) defeated Big Boa

5. Lars Sullivan defeated Keith Lee

6. The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons

7. NXT United Kingdom Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Jessie Elaban

8. Kassius Ohno defeated Adam Cole (via Disqualification)

-Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong attacked Ohno, leading to the disqualification. Cesaro then ran out and made the save and The Kings of Wrestling cleared the ring of The Undisputed ERA.

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)