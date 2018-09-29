WWE NXT Live Event Results – September 28, 2018 – Casselberry, Florida *Contains WWE UK TV Spoilers*

Sep 29, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. #1 Contender’s (NXT United Kingdom Women’s Championship) Battle Royal
Jessie Elaban defeated Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Deonna Purrazzo, Io Shirai, Jessamyn Duke, Kavita Devi, Lacey Evans, Lacey Lane, Marina Shafir, MJ Jenkins, Nikki Cross, Reina Gonzalez, Taynara Conti, Vanessa Borne, and Xia Li

2. Tony Nese defeated Stacey Ervin Jr.

3. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar

4. Cezar Bononi (w/Adrian Jaoude) defeated Big Boa

5. Lars Sullivan defeated Keith Lee

6. The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons

7. NXT United Kingdom Women’s Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Jessie Elaban

8. Kassius Ohno defeated Adam Cole (via Disqualification)
-Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong attacked Ohno, leading to the disqualification. Cesaro then ran out and made the save and The Kings of Wrestling cleared the ring of The Undisputed ERA.

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

One Response

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    September 29, 2018 at 10:10 am

    What the hell?! That ending was surprising to read haha, cool moment for the fans in attendance.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal