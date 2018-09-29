WWE execs and Superstars to participate in BTIG event

WWE announced that Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Nikki Bella will participate in Surviving and Thriving Global Media Disruption: An Evening with WWE and BTIG. The event will be moderated by BTIG TMT Analysts Brandon Ross and Rich Greenfield on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

The event will be held at Neuehouse in New York City. The evening will be highlighted by fireside chats with WWE management and Superstars as they discuss the evolution of the WWE brand, the impact and importance of data, the role of talent and technology to deepen the fan experience and the Company’s future growth opportunities in an environment of media disruption.





