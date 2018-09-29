Stipulation for the NWA title match at 70th anniversary show announced

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight title rematch between champion Cody and Nick Aldis at the upcoming NWA 70th anniversary show will be a two-out-of-three-falls match.

The storyline for the stipulation was set up at last night’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor event where Aldis, who was doing commentary for a match which involved Cody, challenged Cody for the gimmick match. After the match wrapped up, Cody accepted the challenge.

The match, which is the second one between the two after their All In encounter, will take place on October 21 as the main event of the NWA 70th anniversary show. TNA’s old stomping grounds, the Nashville Fairgrounds in Tennessee, will host the show.

