Michelle McCool: “I am incredibly proud to have become the first ever Divas Champion”

“I am incredibly proud to have become the first ever Divas Champion, the first ever to hold both the Divas and Women’s Championships, being part of the inaugural Divas table match (which is my favorite) and to have been part of the first Women’s Royal Rumble. I am beyond grateful for all those opportunities. But, what makes me most proud is knowing just how hard we fought week after week, match after match. We gave our blood, sweat and tears to try and break down those barriers. That makes me so proud!”

source: Calgary Sun





