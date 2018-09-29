Lana addresses rumor about her and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
During a recent interview with Domenick Nati, Lana addressed the Aiden English “Milwaukee” storyline and the rumors that The Rock might be involved:
“A lot of this stuff online and people questioning about The Rock… This is 2018, why do we go to that immediately? I know we love a good scandal and we love the gossip, but when all of this comes out, there’s going to be no proof. I’m going to be having the last laugh.”
“This should be a lesson to everyone it’s not okay to be slut-shaming people or to be saying these types of things towards women with the #MeToo movement and #TimesUp. We’re all past that and I hope that people will learn that it’s not okay to say or assume certain things.”
(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)
Damn, Lana. Way to take a storyline and make it all about slut shaming.
Wait…is this in character or not? It’s like the first half is kayfabe and then she suddenly gets real. Maybe posting the context and actual questions she’s responding to rather than just the answers would help…?