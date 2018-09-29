Lana addresses rumor about her and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

During a recent interview with Domenick Nati, Lana addressed the Aiden English “Milwaukee” storyline and the rumors that The Rock might be involved:

“A lot of this stuff online and people questioning about The Rock… This is 2018, why do we go to that immediately? I know we love a good scandal and we love the gossip, but when all of this comes out, there’s going to be no proof. I’m going to be having the last laugh.”

“This should be a lesson to everyone it’s not okay to be slut-shaming people or to be saying these types of things towards women with the #MeToo movement and #TimesUp. We’re all past that and I hope that people will learn that it’s not okay to say or assume certain things.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





(Visited 1 times, 203 visits today)