Jim Ross told Renee Young she might be utilized better outside of WWE

Renee Young was on Jim Ross’s podcast, The Ross Report, and talked about the time Ross told her that her talents might be better utilized outside WWE, her time on commentary so far, her relationship with Vince McMahon, and much more. Here are the highlights (via Wrestling Inc):

Jim Ross Telling Her She Might Be Utilized Better Outside Of WWE: “Yeah, I do remember that! I think some of my skills and assets can be used in other roles… it’s such a finicky thing… it can be used in other roles and that has happened to me throughout my career with WWE let alone what I’ve done outside of WWE.” Young explained, “but, yeah, I’m just trying to role with the punches, and sort of land in the right spot, and sort of navigate my career in the best way that I can. And when stuff falls in your lap, and when ideas come up, and things kind of change, I just sort of role with things the best way I can, and keep my head above water and keep looking out for what the next best move is for me.”

What She Brings To Commentary: “I always felt for what I bring to the table is as opposed to the real heavy bulk about the intensity of matches and that’s something I’m trying to figure out now and trying to find out how to do a better job with that because, yeah, I’m just so used to having, like, this outlook and having the scoop from talking to the [WWE] Superstars throughout the day, and I’ve interviewed here and there. Adding that bit of flavor, that’s my strong suit.” Young acknowledged, “when it actually comes to calling the terrifying action like in a Hell In A Cell match, that’s where I’m trying to sit back, and listen a little more, and figure out how my voice fits into that equation.”

Working With Vince McMahon: “Again, it’s so new. It’s new waters for everybody and I think that’s kind of what’s happening now. It’s figuring out how to best produce me, how to get me in a good spot. For me to use Vince McMahon and having built that relationship, and get on the same page, and do the stuff that I can possibly do to make him happy for how I’m treating his product, yeah. Between him and Kevin Dunn, I want to be able to be produced by them more because in the past I haven’t really had that experience of working with them.” Young explained, “now to be able to have more firsthand interaction with them, it’s invaluable.” Young noted, “it’s invaluable to be able to get that kind of perspective from the man that is behind everything that we know and love about WWE. It’s a thick skin you get over time too and I’ve been here for a little while now that I understand how it goes much better now.” Young said, “I was definitely a bit more sensitive about stuff then. Now, I get the business of it. I understand that aspect and I can’t have my feelings all caught up in that or it would be too personal for me as well. But I know, in the end, we’re all trying to do the same thing and that’s make the best show possible.”

Possibly Calling Evolution: “I don’t think that I’m ready to do that at this time, but if it’s something of talking, picking [Ross’s] brain, picking Cole’s brain, talking to Vince to see what he wants.” Young confessed, “it’s something that I would be into eventually thinking about tackling, but, right now, I’m just trying to get comfortable in the role that I’m in now.”





