Cesaro makes surprise NXT appearance to save Kassius Ohno

Former Tag Team title holder Cesaro made a surprise appearance at the NXT non-televised live event in Orlando, Florida.

His involvement in the show came after The Undisputed Era attacked Kassius Ohno following his match against Adam Cole. Cesaro, who is big friends with Ohno, came out to a massive pop from the crowd for the save. The two eventually regained control and sent the bad guys packing.

Ohno was celebrating his 20th year in professional wrestling on this night and Cesaro took the mic and said that he’s awesome. You can see the video and the post-match promo by Ohno below.





