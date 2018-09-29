Cesaro makes surprise NXT appearance to save Kassius Ohno

Sep 29, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Former Tag Team title holder Cesaro made a surprise appearance at the NXT non-televised live event in Orlando, Florida.

His involvement in the show came after The Undisputed Era attacked Kassius Ohno following his match against Adam Cole. Cesaro, who is big friends with Ohno, came out to a massive pop from the crowd for the save. The two eventually regained control and sent the bad guys packing.

Ohno was celebrating his 20th year in professional wrestling on this night and Cesaro took the mic and said that he’s awesome. You can see the video and the post-match promo by Ohno below.


  1. Ian says:
    September 29, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    I just don’t get it. WWE has ripped on superstars in the past for breaking kayfabe on social media, but then they go out and do stuff the like mixed match challenge where they have face and heels partnered up and they do stuff at house shows, which by now they have to know is going to get recorded like this where a massive heel saves a massive face.

