All Evolution members to reunite for Smackdown 1000 episode

The Smackdown 1000 show will have a reunion of one of the most popular WWE stables ever – Evolution!

Yes, the group of Triple H, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Batista will be getting back together for one more time for this historic episode which will take place in Batista’s hometown of Washington, D.C.

A few weeks ago Batista said that he was not invited for the show and that didn’t surprise him anymore but it seems WWE did offer an invitation. The group was formed in 2002 and broke up in 2005. They had somewhat of a reunion during the Raw 15th anniversary episode and again in 2014 during Batista’s last run in the company.





