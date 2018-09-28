The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking Smackdown, NXT & More

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*WWE 2k19 Updates

*Blame Brent Updates

*Mixed Match Challenge Recap

*Mae Young Classic Catch-Up

And More!

We gave our thoughts on both this week’s episode of Smackdown with the Smackdown Throwdown & our thoughts on this week’s edition of WWE NXT in the NXT Rundown.

Season 6 of Fortnite dropped and we give our first impressions of the new season of Fortnite.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack092718.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)