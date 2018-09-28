Source: Sasha Banks out with a “health related issue”

Sep 28, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Dave Meltzer is reporting there has been no news on the recent Sasha Banks injury.

The only thing being said is that she’s taking an undisclosed amount of time off for a “health related issue”. Sasha was to be teamed up in the “Mixed Match Challenge” with follow Raw superstar Bobby Lashley but was replaced last minute by Mickie James.

WWE has been very Quiet on the subject and her specific injury has not be leaked to the media, which means it’s either nothing to be concerned about or major enough to be kept secret.

