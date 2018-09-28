More news on the recent meeting between WWE and Impact executives

According to Dave Meltzer, Triple H met with Ed Nordholm and Scott D’Amore. According to the report, it was actually WWE who requested the meeting and not the other way around.

There was a rumor that Impact was pitching WWE on something but that doesn’t seem to be correct.

No deal of note came out of the meeting according to Meltzer. He added that “as far as the meeting goes, really the only thing being said is that the days when the two sides were enemies are supposed to be over.”

Impact Wrestling is also reportedly doing a lot better financially. Even though the company has lost a lot of money in previous years, Meltzer says it is now a much more efficient business.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





