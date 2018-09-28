Lita Talks the Negativity of Social Media

Lita spoke with The Mirror for a new interview discussing her return at Evolution, online criticism and more. Highlights are below:

On her social media activity: “It’s almost like people have instant access [to you] and it’s part of your job almost, to post and let everyone know where you are – it’s a whole separate job to add to your already-demanding job. I don’t know, man… if anyone follows me on social media then I’m sorry, because I’ll go dark for weeks at a time!”

On the impact of negative comments: “It’s interesting how your brain works because 100 people can say yours was the best match ever, and one person will say ‘that match sucked, you were sloppy, I don’t like you and you don’t deserve the title’, or whatever it is. People can say ‘I don’t care what people think’ and ‘it doesn’t bother me’, but it does. It’s a whole other thing in [the heads of pro wrestlers] while they’re trying to stay grounded and keep a positive attitude on a lack of sleep and everything that comes with being a WWE superstar. I don’t know how those guys handle it, I think it would be very challenging – I had the luxury of not dealing with it when I was there.”





