John Cena children’s book coming next month

Sep 28, 2018 - by James Walsh

PWInsider reports that John Cena’s children’s book Elbow Grease will be released on October 9. He will also make appearances to promote the book. They include:

Barnes & Noble Union Square
33 E. 17th Street, New York, NY.
Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Photo op with book purchase!

Philadelphia Free Library
1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, Pa.
Friday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
Conversation, Q&A, and photo op with book purchase!

