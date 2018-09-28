John Cena children’s book coming next month

PWInsider reports that John Cena’s children’s book Elbow Grease will be released on October 9. He will also make appearances to promote the book. They include:

Barnes & Noble Union Square

33 E. 17th Street, New York, NY.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m.

Photo op with book purchase!

Philadelphia Free Library

1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, Pa.

Friday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Conversation, Q&A, and photo op with book purchase!

