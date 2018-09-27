Vince McMahon was reportedly a big fan of a match on Raw this past Monday

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon was a big fan of a match on RAW this week.

Meltzer says that Vince was really high on the RAW Tag Team Championship match that took place on the episode. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre ended up retaining their Titles against the Revival.

The match had been getting a lot of praise online and it looks like Vince also took notice. Meltzer says that after asking around, he heard that Vince really liked what he saw.

It will be interesting to see what that means for the Revival moving forward and if they get a bit of a push in the RAW tag team division.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





