Taz says WWE could have handled Liv Morgan’s concussion bBetter

On the most recent edition of The Taz Show, Taz spoke about Monday’s Raw and Brie Bella giving Liv Morgan a concussion. He feels the match should have been stopped right away…

On Brie Bella Giving Liv Morgan a Concussion: “First off, Bella didn’t… it wasn’t intentional”, Taz explained. “I watched it many times from a couple of different angles. It’s not intentional; it happens. Their timing… both girls, their timing was off, it’s that simple. It happens; it’s a cliché and you hear it all the time, but it’s a shoot, it is not ballet. It’s not Liv’s fault, it’s not Bella’s fault, it is their timing. It just happens. Liv got caught on a part of her chin, and that’s basically what ended up knocking her out. It was scary seeing that happen to her. I have to say, I do think that WWE, their intentions… I always talk about how they’re big into safety. This was a bang-bang situation, and I think that things could’ve been handled better, in my professional opinion. Just as an observer watching it, and someone who has been knocked out in the ring, someone who has knocked people out in the ring, I have to be honest in these comments.

Taz feels They Should Have Handled Things Better: “You might not hear this from people who work for WWE, or want to go back to WWE, but I’m just going to say it,” Taz said. “That match has to stop, and that girl needs to be taken out ASAP. Once she got knocked out, she should not have tried to get up, no one should have touched her neck. Brie Bella was concerned about her, so she was checking on her, but everything needs to stop. She should not be involved in a spot later on, she should not have to lock up and push… you can see she’s falling down, once Brie kicked her in the jaw and goes for the cover, you can see Brie is concerned. Brie knows something’s wrong, and almost instinctually, Liv kicked out with such a weak kick out. And then Brie’s nervous, and she is picking her up by the head, and the referee doesn’t know what to do. And Brie’s trying to hold her up, and Liv can’t even stand up! And she’s trying; she’s got to be taken out of the ring, and it’s got to end. It has got to completely just end. She has got to be taken out of the match. Nothing else should have happened. I just had to get that off my chest, and I got to be honest with you. I’m a little surprised at what went down.”

(Visited 1 times, 70 visits today)