Smackdown’s viewership takes a dive

The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of Smackdown followed Monday’s Raw in taking a hit against the new fall season. Tuesday night’s episode on USA Network brought in a 0.72 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.193 million viewers. Those metrics are down 8% and 4% from last week’s 0.78 demo rating and audience of 2.281 million. The rating matched the 0.72 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the August 14th episode had 2.189 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night according to Showbuzz Daily, beating out Mayans MC on FX (0.59 demo rating, 1.526 million viewers). The night’s overall ratings were dominated by the return of NBC’s juggernaut lineup of The Voice (2.2 demo rating, 9.897 million viewers), the season premiere of This Is Us (2.9/10.542 million) and the series premiere of medical drama New Amsterdam (1.8/8.391 million).

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid





