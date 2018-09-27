Impact Wrestling returning to Las Vegas for television tapings

Impact Wrestling will be holding a few weeks worth of television tapings in Las Vegas on November 11, 12, and 13.

Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall will be hosting Impact for three days and if you want to get tickets before they go on sale to the general public you can e-mail lvfuturestars@yahoo.com for more information. Tickets to the general public will be sold at SamsTownLV.com. Front row seats for all three nights are just $75 and are available as part of the pre-sale.

This is not the first time that the company will be doing shows in Las Vegas. Back in 2013, TNA held several shows at the Orleans Arena which is located inside the Orleans Hotel and Casino.

(Visited 1 times, 35 visits today)