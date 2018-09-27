Bully Ray Weighs In on Liv Morgan Injury

Bully Ray is the latest wrestler to weigh in on Liv Morgan suffering a concussion at the hands (or rather, feet) of Brie Bella on Raw. The WWE alumnus and ROH star discussed the situation on Busted Open Radio, recalling his own situation where he injured the Undertaker during a match.

“I hit Undertaker in the back of the head with a steel chair and put nine staples in his head,” the WWE Hall of Famer said (via WZ). “What do you think the repercussions should’ve been on a personal level? A fight in the locker room! He should’ve been waiting for me and ready to punch me in the face. On a professional level, [I should’ve been fired or suspended]…You know what happened after the match? I went into the locker room. It was just me and him. He didn’t yell. He politely asked me to sit down, and he educated me as to why that could never happen again. He never threatened me, he told me how it could impact my career when it came to carelessness moving on. He handled it in the most professional of ways because he knows, just like I know and everyone else knows, it ain’t freakin’ ballet. Accidents do happen.”

He added, “Mine was a completely careless accident. I know how I made my mistake, but I should’ve never made my mistake. What I saw the other night between [Liv Morgan and Brie Bella], was a little bit of rust and a little bit of inexperience came together at a moment of time. That’s what happened. It’s between Brie and Liv.”

He concluded, “Really the only people who can talk about it are wrestlers. There is so much negativity on social media with fans taking her side or burying her, you’re not the professionals people. If you think you know how to do it, or think you can do it better, please become a wrestler.”

(Visited 1 times, 297 visits today)