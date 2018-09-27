Bret Hart on cover on a Canadian magazine h

Sep 27, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
So proud of my brother @brethitmanhart for landing the national Canadian cover of @imherewithmag I can’t wait to be in the next issue! Stay tuned friends. @miss.jmr
Post Category: News Tags: Bret Hart
