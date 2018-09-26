WALTER: “being a part of the Raw or SmackDown roster is nothing I am interested in”

WALTER said “I don’t know if I mentioned this, but being a part of the Raw or SmackDown roster is nothing I am interested in,” Walter said. “I don’t want to live in the US. I really like NXT though, I think it’s a great product, filled with the best talent in the world and is focused on competition in the ring, which is something I enjoy. I don’t want to say it will never happen because in wrestling things change so quick.”

WWE officials see Walter as a talented big guy, and they realize his value. It’s believed that WWE may try to sign him to one of the UK deals that would see him work the WWE NXT UK brand, instead of the WWE/NXT deal that was originally offered. The NXT UK deal would allow him to continue to work for his home promotion, wXw, and other indies in Europe.

If a deal is reached, the idea is that WWE would use Walter similarly to how they use guys like Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, where they might fly him in to do some regular NXT TV tapings but he would still be a top star on the NXT UK series.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





