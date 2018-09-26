Tommy Dreamer Weighs In on Brie Bella/Liv Morgan Spot

Sep 26, 2018 - by James Walsh

Tommy Dreamer defended Brie Bella over criticism of her spot with Liv Morgan on Raw that left Morgan with a concussion. Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio and said that the spot was not “botched” or Bella’s fault, as you can see in the below post:

SiriusXM Busted Open

@BustedOpenRadio
"For anyone who said it's a 'botched spot' or that Brie was at fault, they are 100% incorrect. No one EVER goes in there with intent to injure their opponent. It was nobodies fault, it was a mis-timed thing." – @THETOMMYDREAMER on Brie @BellaTwins kicks to @YaOnlyLivvOnce on #RAW

6:37 AM – Sep 25, 2018

3 Responses

  1. John says:
    September 26, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    What is he talking about. Brie’s intent wasn’t to hurt her but she was incompetent since she wasn’t paying attention to liv when she was delivering those kicks

  2. Scott says:
    September 26, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    He’s right. It’s a work and liv shouldn’t have leaned forward. Mis-timed completely.

  3. dave says:
    September 26, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    She was too busy pointing to the corner which is fine given the nature of the story but she lost focus, it wasn’t the only incident. There’s working stiff and there’s working recklessly. She clocked Ruby and got a receipt for it quickly. And OF COURSE no-one intends to injure or hurt another but that’s what training and repetition are for, and I think the recent Brie botches are testament to how much time she spends training compared to promoting the Bella brand.

