Tommy Dreamer Weighs In on Brie Bella/Liv Morgan Spot

Tommy Dreamer defended Brie Bella over criticism of her spot with Liv Morgan on Raw that left Morgan with a concussion. Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio and said that the spot was not “botched” or Bella’s fault, as you can see in the below post:

“For anyone who said it’s a ‘botched spot’ or that Brie was at fault, they are 100% incorrect. No one EVER goes in there with intent to injure their opponent. It was nobodies fault, it was a mis-timed thing.” – @THETOMMYDREAMER on Brie @BellaTwins kicks to @YaOnlyLivvOnce on #RAW

6:37 AM – Sep 25, 2018

