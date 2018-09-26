Original plan for The Shield reunion revealed

“Originally, Dean Ambrose, before he tore his triceps and had surgery, he was going to turn heel on the Shield,” said Dave Meltzer. “That was the plan and Dean Ambrose was going to wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania this year.”

How long the Shield was going to remain reunited before Ambrose turned on the others is not clear.

“I had always assumed when Roman Reigns won the title, that Dean Ambrose was going to turn just because it was always the plan, I figured they might as well.”





