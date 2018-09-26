Matt Riddle reveals who he wants to face in WWE

Sep 26, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“They got so many talented individuals. I worked with the majority of them. In NXT, I have probably worked with every top guy from Ricochet, to Roderick Strong, to Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole. The only guys I haven’t really worked with are Velveteen Dream and Lars Sullivan, some of the other guys that are homegrown. In my opinion, if I was going to pick main roster guys, I’ve always had a hunch out for Cesaro. I just feel like if we were able to just go at it, make it a fight, I think it would be pretty sensational.”

source: ESPN West Palm’s The Main Event

