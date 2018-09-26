Madison Rayne Explains Decision Behind Joining ROH’s Women of Honor Ranks, more

Show: Interactive Wrestling Radio

Guest:Madison Rayne

Date: 09/25/18

Your Host: James Walsh

Former multi-time Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion and the latest addition to the ROH Women of Honor division Madison Rayne was part of today’s ROH Death Before Dishonor media call. The “Killer Queen” talks about her ventures through all the top wrestling companies including Impact, WWE, & ROH this summer and how she settled on ROH being the promotion she calls home.

