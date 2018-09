Joey Janela to miss significant ring time

Joey Janela has announced he will be out of action for the next 7-9 months with the following injuries

Torn PCL

Torn MCL

ACL sprain

Small knee infusion

Mild bone contusions

Multiple ligament tears

Fibular lateral ligament sprain

Fractured one of the bones in his knee





