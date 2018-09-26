Jay Lethal Ready for Will Ospreay at Death Before Dishonor, talks being ROH’s Franchise, more

Show: Interactive Wrestling Radio

Guest: Jay Lethal

Date: 09/25/18

Your Host: James Walsh

ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal was a part of the Ring of Honor press conference today to discuss his title defense this Friday night at Death Before Dishonor where he puts the belt on the line against England’s Will Ospreay. Lethal discusses the challenges of letting the wrestling do the talking, the growth of Ring of Honor, the G1 Supercard of Honor sold out show in Madison Square Garden, and so much more in this complete conference call. We’ve got it all for you right here in the best quality anywhere on the Internet!

