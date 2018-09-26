Finn Balor wants dream match with Brock Lesnar

Speaking with Kenny McIntosh for ‘Inside The Ropes,’ Finn Balor had a lot to say when asked about a possible matchup between himself and ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar.

“Well, I don’t make that decision. I’m just very low on the totem pole with regards to who makes the matches. But obviously, I would love that Brock Lesnar match more than anyone. I think it’s the classic David vs. Goliath match,” he explained.

Balor’s words became more critical towards Lesnar at this point, as he reflected on his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling – a time that saw the two in the same company, albeit for a short amount of time.

“I don’t think it’s very much like a match I’ve had before…or he has had before, maybe? You know, someone who had a very brief crossing of the paths within New Japan. When I was in Japan as a young boy, he was in Japan as a Champion. He was the New Japan Champion. And do you know what he did? He walked out on the company and destroyed the reputation of the title belt.”

Finn relates this experience with Lesnar’s recent Universal Championship run, observing that “He’s kinda doing the same thing again now [in the WWE].”

Despite this, however, he can’t deny the big fight feel that Lesnar exudes every time his music hits and the Beast stalks towards the ring.

“Despite all this talk about ‘he’s not there every week,’ ‘he’s not the best.’ I know that when his music hits and he walks out, I’m invested and I’m intrigued to see what is gonna happen. There is certainly an aura that Brock carries that nobody else carries. That’s the title aura that I want to be in the ring with and I wanna feel and experience it.”

He explains that it’s the atmosphere, the electricity of the moment that he wants – something he has experienced before with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules and wants to feel in a match against Lesnar.

“[…] That feeling that Brock gives you when he walks to the ring, and that aura that Roman has when he walks to the ring. They are the type of moments that this business is built on.”

