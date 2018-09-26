Chris Sabin talks Alex Shelley Retiring, ROH’s Growth, His TNA Title Run, more

Show: Interactive Wrestling Radio

Guest: Chris Sabin

Date: 09/26/2018

Your Hosts: James Walsh

One half of the multi-time ROH and Impact Tag Team Champions “Motor City Machine Guns” and a former Impact World Heavyweight Champion himself, Chris Sabin joined the Wrestling Epicenter to discuss his upcoming World Television Title Match at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor against Punishment Martinez this Friday night on pay-per-view. Sabin, a well traveled performer, describes his match on Friday as an opportunity to show what he can do in singles competition since the recent retirement of long-time tag partner Alex Shelley. Plus, we discuss the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard of Honor sell out at Madison Square Garden, his disappointing Impact Wrestling World Title run, and more.

CHRIS SABIN::

On facing Punishment Martinez at Death Before Dishonor:

“I have a lot of experience working bigger guys. If you look at the average size in professional wrestling, I’m on the smaller side. But, he doesn’t wrestle like a big guy. He can do flips, fly, and he’s very agile. So, I just have to devise a plan. I’m going to watch some Punishment Martinez matches, get togethre a plan, and then execute that plan. Hopefully, I will come away Television champion!”

On the X Division Style Becoming the Mainstream Style:

“I kind of think that wrestling as a whole has kind of become a melting pot of every style. You have easy access to all wrestling thanks to the Internet. People say the Internet has dome some bad things for wrestling. Well, the Internet has also done some wonderful things for wrestling. The Internet has a lot to do with the talent nowadays. You can watch any style of wrestling and you can study that style and then limpliment that style. So, wrestling as a whole has become a melting pot of styles. There is less difference… You know? You don’t see as many pure styles. It is quite a blend!”

On his Motor City Machine Guns tag partner Alex Shelley retiring:

“I support him. The last few years or so, he was going to school on the side while we were tagging. So, I knew this was the end game eventually. So, I support him! If this is what he wants to do, this is what he wants to do. Lucky for me, I have a lot of experience as a singles wrestler. It is a new journey for me… A new challenge. I’ve been a tag wrestler with Alex for the last couple years. This is something new. I’m really looking forward to it!”

On Jay Lethal saying Chris Sabin is one of the best wrestlers in the world:

“Me? Jay Lethal said that? That is quite a compliment coming from Jay because I look up to Jay. Jay’s been one of my best friends for a long time since we were back in TNA. I don’t know what to say. What a huge compliment especially coming from Jay. That’s huge! That really means a lot that he would say that.”

On his run as TNA Impact Wrestling World Champion:

“Overall, I think it was pretty disappointing. I don’t think I was ready for it. I was injured for about 2 years straight with knee surgeries back to back – First right knee than left. I was back for only 2 months after being out for 2 years and not only that, I was a tag team wrestler for several years before that. I definitely wanted it to happen. But, looking back on it, I know inside that I wasn’t ready. I was still discovering myself. There was new management. Everything about TNA was different compared to the 2 years before that. Plus, it only lasted 3 weeks a well. But, I’m so grateful it happened. It was a cool experience… The moment of the 1-2-3 and the crowd went crazy is a memory that I will have forever. And, just to be able to say that I won the World Heavyweight Title is really cool. But, I know I can do better. That is why it is disappointing. I know I can do better. So, I hope I have another chance in the future.”

On if wrestlers that chose ROH over other promotions feel they have chosen the right horse:

“Oh, definitely. Eve since 2015, I’ve seen such amazing growth with Ring of Honor. So, yeah, I think we did choose the right place to work. Plus, Ring of Honor emphasizes in ring action and they don’t try to dictate who and what you should be the way TNA. They encourage you to be yourself because they know that when you put something on display that is more natural against forcing someone else’s idea of you, it just makes for better entertainment.”

On ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard of Honor selling out Madison Square Garden:

“I think people nowadays are hungry for something different than just the corporation, you know? I think with all this access to New Japan, Ring of Honor, the popularity of Bullet Club, the Elite guys and their YouTube shows. It realy gives people the chance to have something to sink their teeth into. All of that is kind of combined on Ring of Honor shows. I think the fact that they sold out Madison Square Garden is amazing. I don’t know if I’m on that show or not. I sure hope I am! I mean, that is where Bret Hart pinned Yokozuna to win the World Title at WrestleMania X!”

On possibly winning the TV Title at Death Before Dishonor:

“I think so. I’m really looking forward to this match because I can prove myself not only on pay per view but also I can show what I do. Hopefully I’ll also walk out the Television Champion!”

