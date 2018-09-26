Carmella explains why she changed her hair color
In an interview with WWE after Smackdown Live, Carmella explained her decision to change her hair color. Here is a quote:
“I just wanted a change. This is my natural hair color. I wanted to go back to my roots, no pun intended. I just wanted a change.”
Carmella was asked if this is going to be a permanent change:
“For right now I’m gonna stay dark, I’m gonna stay brunette. But you never know what happens. I think so far, brunettes have more fun.”
