9/26/18 WWE NXT Coverage

The opening credits roll and Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. William Regal’s music hits and the NXT General Manager makes his way to the ring.

He says he has personally investigated the Aleister Black situation over the past month and he feels he is getting close to solving it. Before he can say more, The Undisputed ERA’s music hits and Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong come to the stage. Cole says Regal needs to stop playing Sherlock Holmes and start making sure the unprovoked attacks stop happening. Strong says they should not have to worry about the War Raiders stalking them. Cole says none of them even like Black and he isn’t important. Regal says it is interesting that they interrupted him while he was talking about the investigation. They gets into the ring and Cole asks Regal what he is implying. Cole says Regal is trying to change the subject and wants to make sure that the War Raiders go unchecked. Cole says Regal is also letting Ricochet slide and that he is ducking Cole for his rematch. Cole says he wants his rematch and he wants it right now. Regal says Cole never asked him for a rematch and he wanted Pete Dunne to roughen up Ricochet before he asked for a rematch. Regal says Cole cannot get anything past him and says he will not be getting his rematch tonight, but he can have it in two weeks. Regal also says Dunne will be in the match and it will be a triple threat. He then tells Strong and O’Reilly that they will defend their titles in three weeks against the War Raiders.

—

We see an interview with Johnny Gargano. We find out he returns to action next week and he says he feels good about it. Gargano says he has always been open and honest and he is still sorry that he didn’t win the NXT Championship and for the way he acted while he was going after the title. He says his mind is clear now and he is sick about crying and complaining. He says he will become the man he was always destined to be next week. He walks away with Candice LeRae, but Lacey Evans stops them. She insults both of them and LeRae goes after her, but Gargano holds her back as Evans walks away.

We see that tonight’s main event will be Tommaso Ciampa vs. Otis Dozovic in a non-title match.

We then see a video hype package for Lars Sullivan, who is in action next.

—

Back from the break, we see The Velveteen Dream in a photo shoot. He stops it and Cathy Kelley tries to get an interview. He says they have talked about he always steals the show and he is not going to talk about Johnny Failure, a man who is not here right now, or a man who attacked a man who is not here…the NXT Champion. Kelley asked if Dream is implying that Tommaso Ciampa attacked Aleister Black. Dream says he is not a snitch and says the writing is on the wall.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Victor Orchant

Sullivan smashes Orchant down to the mat with a series of forearms and then delivers a power slam. Sullivan punches Orchant in the midsection and then smashes him in the corner. Sullivan tosses Ortiz across the ring a few times and then out of the ring. EC3 rushes the ring and attacks Sullivan.

Winner via disqualification: Lars Sullivan

-After the match, EC3 continues the attack and clotheslines Sullivan over the top rope. Sullivan tries to fight back, but EC3 keeps the advantage and sends Sullivan back to the floor. Sullivan smiles at EC3 and backs up the ramp as EC3 tells him to get back into the ring.

—

We see that the NXT Women’s Champion, Kairi Sane, will be in action later tonight, but up next we will see The Street Profits vs. The Mighty.

—

Back from the break, we see William Regal backstage. He says he has narrowed things down in the Aleister Black investigation, but he still needs answers. He hears a banging from inside his office and then Nikki Cross walks out. She says she needs a rematch with Biance Belair and Regal says he will take it into consideration. Cross says that she knows over and over again before walking away.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The Mighty (Nick Miller and Shane Thorne) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

