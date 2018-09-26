9/26/18 WWE Mae Young Classic Coverage – Season 2, Episode 4 – First Round Comes to an End

Tonight’s episode opens with a preview of tonight’s final four First Round matches. The opening credits then roll and Beth Phoenix, Michael Cole, and Renee Young welcome us to the show.

We take a look at the first two competitors: Rachel Evers and Hiroyo Matsumoto.

Match #1 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Hiroyo Matsumoto vs. Rachel Evers

They lock up and neither woman can gain an advantage. They run the ropes and go for shoulder tackles, but again, neither woman gets an advantage. Matsumoto finally drops Evers with a shoulder tackle, but Evers comes back and trips her up. Evers delivers a basement dropkick and goes for the cover, but Matsumoto kicks out at one. Evers delivers a gut-wrench suplex and goes for the cover, but Matsumoto kicks out again. Matsumoto comes back and drapes Evers over the top rope and then goes up top. Matsumoto delivers a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Evers kicks out at two. Matsumoto tosses Evers across the ring and then takes her down with a snap-mare. Matsumoto delivers an elbow to the head and applies a chin-lock. Evers gets free, but Matsumoto backs her into the corner with chops.

Matsumoto kicks Evers in the midsection a few times and delivers a running double knee strike in the corner. Matsumoto drops the knees on Evers again and goes for the cover, but Evers kicks out at two. Evers fights back and drops Matsumoto with a spine buster. They exchange shots and Evers drops Matsumoto with a neck-breaker and a running knee. Evers connects with a running senton and goes for the cover, but Matsumoto kicks out at two. Matsumoto comes back with a back drop, but Evers keeps control with a slam. Evers connects with a spinning leg drop and goes for the cover, but Matsumoto kicks out at two. Matsumoto comes back with strikes, but Evers delivers some of her own. Matsumoto drops Evers with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Evers kicks out at two. Evers catches Matsuomoto with a quick roll-up, but Matsumoto kicks out.

Matsumoto delivers a German suplex and then a forearm shot. Matsumoto goes for a poer bomb, but Evers goes for a counter. Matsumoto counters herself and delivers the power bomb. Matsumoto delivers the Rock Drop and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Hiroyo Matsumoto

We take a look at the next two competitors: Jessie Elaban vs. Taynara Conti.

Match #2 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Jessie Elaban vs. Taynara Conti

Conti tosses Elaban around the ring, but Elaban comes back and takes Conti down as well. Elaban goes for the cover, but Conti kicks out at two. Conti wraps Elaban’s arm in the ropes and works over her shoulder. Conti goes for a few covers, but Elaban kicks out each time. Conti continues to work over Elaban’s shoulder and then applies a wrist-lock as well. Conti slams Elaban to the mat and continues to work over Elaban’s arm. Conti begins joint manipulation and stomps away on her in the corner. Elaban comes back and sends Conti face-first into the ropes with a slingshot. Elaban delivers a few dropkicks and then delivers a forearm shot in the corner. Elaban goes for the cover, but Conti kicks out at two. Conti comes back and delivers a side slam and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Taynara Conti

We take a look at the next two competitors: Isla Dawn and Nicole Matthews.

Match #3 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Isla Dawn vs. Nicole Matthews

Matthews backs Dawn into the corner and then they tie up again. Dawn backs Matthews into the corner this time, but the referee separates them. They lock up a third time and Matthews powers Dawn to the mat. Dawn trips Matthews up and then stomps down onto her. Dawn kicks Matthews in the back and then the head. Dawn delivers a Meteora and goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out. Matthews comes back and slams Dawn to the mat with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Dawn kicks out at two. Matthews stretches Dawn out over her knee and keeps her grounded and then delivers forearm shots. Dawn comes back, but Matthews grounds her again. Matthews goes for the cover, but Dawn kicks out at two. Matthews wraps Dawn in the ropes and kicks her in the chest. Matthews goes for the cover, but Dawn kicks out again.

Matthews clubs Dawn in the back and drives a knee into her midsection. Matthews connects with a kick, but Dawn comes back with forearm shots. Dawn kicks Matthews away and delivers a knee strike to the face. Dawn delivers a side suplex and then kicks Matthews in the head again. Dawn delivers a fisherman’s suplex and goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out at two. Matthews comes back with a discus forearm, but Dawn delivers her own forearm and then a suplex. Dawn goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out at two. Dawn knees Matthews in the face, but Matthews comes back with a clothesline. Matthews locks in a modified Boston Crab and Dawn taps out.

Winner: Nicole Matthews

We take a look at the final two competitors for the first round: Io Shirai and Xia Brookside.

Match #4 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Io Shirai vs. Xia Brookside

Brookside comes out quickly with clubbing shots to the chest, but Shirai quickly overpowers her and slams her to the mat. Shirai kicks Brookside in the midsection ad takes her to the corner. Shirai connects with a right hand and drops her to the mat and then drives a knee into her face. Shirai goes for the cover, but Brookside kicks out at two. Shirai drops Brookside to the mat again and locks in a cross-face submission. Brookside gets free, but Shirai kicks her in the side of the head. Shirai goes for another kick, but Brookside blocks it. Brookside takes Shirai down with a face-buster and then goes for another kick, but Shirai drops her with an uppercut. Shirai delivers running double knees in the corner and then goes up top. Shirai connects with a moonsault and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Io Shirai

