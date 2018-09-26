9/26/18 NXT results: Mustafa Ali faces Hideo Itami

source: F4wonline

Ali landed a nice spin kick to start things off. They fought on the floor and Itami bullied him around for a bit. Ali got two off of a sunset flip into a cradle. Itami faked him down and hit his cocky kick off a foot stomp tease. Itami got a half-crab. Ali escaped, so Itami just beat the tar out of him around ringside.

Itami landed a nasty snap suplex on the floor, but Ali recovered and got a sunset flip into a Liger Bomb for two. Ali hit a flip dive to a “205” chant. Ali dove to the floor again, but he ate a kick that got two for Itami. Ali avoided the hesitation dropkick and got the springing tornado DDT for 2.5.

Ali went for the 054, but Itami crotched him and got a super Falcon Arrow for 2.9! Itami and Ali fought up top. Ali shoved him off and went for the Tanahashi-Okada frog splash spot, but it got mistimed and didn’t quite hit well.

Itami got knocked onto the apron, the 450 hit for Ali on the apron, and both were out as the match was called off. Maverick came down and told them to control their breathing.

Drake Maverick narrated the show-opening video and hyped up the Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak match from last week.

Ahead of their Cruiserweight Championship match at Super Show-Down at October 6, Alexander and Buddy Murphy will have a face-off on this episode. Noam Dar faces Lio Rush in this week’s opening match, with Rush getting hyped up as a major star. Mustafa Ali also takes on Hideo Itami.

Lio Rush defeated Noam Dar

Rush jumped him before the bell and then hid behind the referee — so he’s a babyface on Raw but a heel on 205 Live. Dar faked him out off a leapfrog and kicked his leg out to start things off. Rush hit his slick handspring kick on the apron and got two after an iffy Asai moonsault.

Rush got a reverse bear hug before Dar escaped quickly, then Dar got his knee kicked out from under him. Rush went for a crossbody, but Dar ducked. Dar hit a throwing Northern Lights suplex for two. Dar’s punt to the leg was countered, so Rush went for a tornado kick that Dar countered into an ankle lock.

Dar hit a suplex into the buckle for two. Rush hit a kick combo and the frog splash for the win.

Mustafa Ali vs. Hideo Itami ended in a double countout/no contest

Ali landed a nice spin kick to start things off. They fought on the floor and Itami bullied him around for a bit. Ali got two off of a sunset flip into a cradle. Itami faked him down and hit his cocky kick off a foot stomp tease. Itami got a half-crab. Ali escaped, so Itami just beat the tar out of him around ringside.

Itami landed a nasty snap suplex on the floor, but Ali recovered and got a sunset flip into a Liger Bomb for two. Ali hit a flip dive to a “205” chant. Ali dove to the floor again, but he ate a kick that got two for Itami. Ali avoided the hesitation dropkick and got the springing tornado DDT for 2.5.

Ali went for the 054, but Itami crotched him and got a super Falcon Arrow for 2.9! Itami and Ali fought up top. Ali shoved him off and went for the Tanahashi-Okada frog splash spot, but it got mistimed and didn’t quite hit well.

Itami got knocked onto the apron, the 450 hit for Ali on the apron, and both were out as the match was called off. Maverick came down and told them to control their breathing.





