9/24/18 Raw Viewership: lowest number in over two decades

Monday Night Raw this week did an average of 2,350,000 million viewers, the lowest number in over two decades.

Hour one started with 2,490,000 viewers, followed by 2,280,000 viewers for the second and third hours. The show went up against NFL and a lot of strong season premieres which took most of Raw’s viewers.

Raw was #4, #6, and #7 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #12 overall for the night.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid





(Visited 1 times, 57 visits today)