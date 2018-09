SPOILERS: 9/24/18 WWE Main Event Results

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw in Denver, Colorado. The matches will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Zack Ryder and No Way Jose defeated Mike Kanellis and Mojo Rawley.

* Apollo Crews defeated Tyler Breeze.





