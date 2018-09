Source: Liz Morgan did suffer a concussion Monday night

Via TMZ:

WWE superstar Liv Morgan did in fact suffer a concussion during “Raw” when Brie Bella accidentally landed a “Yes” kick to her head … this according to WWE.

