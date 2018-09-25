Raw viewership drops 19% vs. same time last year

A combination of network season premieres and a strong NFL game led Raw to what will undoubtedly be the lowest rated episode in its history last night.

The Raw rating is not available, but the total audience was 2.35 million viewers. The previous modern-era low audience was 2.46 million viewers set on July 9. The September 26, 2016 Raw, which went up against the Clinton-Trump debate, also did 2.46 million viewers.

While excuses can be made, and those were the reason for the low number, there are season premieres every year and NFL big games every season. Last year’s Raw during the same week did 2.91 million viewers, so that’s a 19 percent year-to-year drop.

(Pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 23 visits today)